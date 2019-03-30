<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Governor and Governor-elect of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has said that he wrestled not against human flesh but what he described as “powers and principalities” during the just concluded governorship election in the state.

The Governor also said that although those he described as strong forces were against the state, God rescued the state by granting him victory at the polls.

He gave the statement during a thanksgiving service to celebrate his reelection as the governor of the state.

He said God used his victory to show that His redemption on the cross was not in vain.

Governor Emmanuel gave the statement on Friday, 29th of March, 2019 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Governor Emmanuel, who noted that God has blessed the state, also said that the thanksgiving was all about giving God a hundred per cent glory and thanks.

He said, “This battle wasn’t about the flesh. We were not wrestling against the flesh but powers and principalities but God gave us victory.

“God used this victory to show that His redemption on the cross was not in vain. God used this victory to defend the church.

“At a point, it seemed as if we were almost overwhelmed but God gave us victory. God used the Akwa-Ibom people to show his victory. I have never seen where the people showed love like they did for our government. Our pledge is that we will continue to serve you God almighty, we will not place your interest above the interest of a common man.

“Every strength, might, wisdom, power that God has given us, we will deploy them to work for the state. I want to thank God for not putting us to shame.

“God has given life to Akwa Ibom State. This is a new beginning for the state. No man shall be able to stop what God has destined for Akwa Ibom state. No man can and no strength can cover Emmanuel. I subdue any altar, man, force against Akwa Ibom state.”

He thanked all those who played various roles in his emergence, those who voted, coordinated, and gave support in their various capacities.

He also pledged that his administration would continue to serve both God and the people with strength and vigour.

Earlier, while also ministering at the thanksgiving event, the founder and Presidentof the Living Faith Church worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, who was also the guest preacher thanked God for the occasion.

Drawing from the Book of Psalm, he said God saved the state from being consumed by the plans of evil people.

He quoted the holy bible as saying people must give thanks to God always and on time lest ” your feet turns upon the mountain of darkness…,”

He said God sees it as an act of pride if one does not acknowledge God on time for His blessings and goodness upon them.

“If you don’t regard or acknowledge the grace of God, you will end up in disgrace. That is why the Governor has come to acknowledge God for his victory,” he added.

He declared that Akwa-Ibom State had become new and a state of peace and prosperity.

Also speaking at the event, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, said Nigerians are waiting for God’s ultimate victory, insinuating victory over the outcome of the recently held presidential election which the party is currently challenging the outcome in court.

He said that the entire Niger Delta was taken over by the military but God was on the side of the people and delivered the state and the region.

The event which witnessed praises and thanksgiving had in attendance many dignitaries, including the former Anambra State Governor and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Peter Obi, Ex governors including that of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, National Assembly members, including those newly elected as well as the Members of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, both serving and newly elected, Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, traditional rulers and many other dignitaries.