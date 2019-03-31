<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Mike Igini, has assured aggrieved candidates seeking redress at the Election Petitions Tribunal of the cooperation of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Igini said by virtue of the provisions of Section 133 of the Electoral Act, aggrieved candidates had the right to seek legal redress, adding that the commission would not shy away from giving account of how it made returns when called upon to do so.

He stated this in Uyo when he presented certificates of return to Governor Udom Emmanuel and 25 of the 26 members of the state House of Assembly.

The certificate of return was not given to the declared winner in Essien Udim constituency because the result was reportedly declared under duress.

A copy of Igini’s address, which was made available to newsmen, indicated that no election materials used in the just concluded election were destroyed as alleged.

Igini said, “While you are being congratulated, those who are dissatisfied with the return would head for the election tribunal. They have the right to do so in accordance with the provision of Section 133 of the Act.

“May l assure both petitioners and respondents of our cooperation in availing all parties with relevant certified true copies of documents required to pursue your matters in the tribunal.

“No election material used in the just concluded elections was destroyed as it has been alleged mischievously. No institution or electoral body with a veneer of integrity would shy away from giving account of how it made returns when called upon to do so.”

He, however, pointed out that INEC worked hard to bring meaning and purpose to the ballot system in Akwa Ibom State, adding that the 2019 elections in the state were a paradigm shift.

“No more pre-writing of election results, incident of ballot box snatching and stuffing of thumb-printed ballot papers and the same announced are now things of the past. The 2019 elections in Akwa Ibom marked a paradigm shift. We strove to do what is right, to put INEC at the service of the electorate as the final determinant of leadership emergence in a democracy,” he added.