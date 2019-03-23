<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Akwa Ibom Elders and Stakeholders have commended the people of the state for voting massively for the reelection of Governor Udom Emmanuel, describing their action as a liberation for the state.

Speaking in Uyo on the outcome of the general elections in the state, the elders acknowledged the resolve of Akwa Ibom people who defied intimidation and harassment to vote for Governor Udom Emmanuel.

The elders and stakeholders led by Chairman Divine Mandate Campaign Organization, Otuekong Idongesit Nkanga, described the governor as a leader who wears humility like a badge of honour.

“Akwa Ibom people voted for freedom, they voted to end the misleading belief of a single individual who had previously arrogated unto himself the sole repository of political power, knowledge and strength.

“They voted to enjoy the peace and security we have been enjoying for the past four years; they voted for development over the selling of our commonwealth; they voted for unity and brotherhood over the forces of division and attrition.

“They voted for a man who puts God ahead in all his deliberations, over those who put the power of the gun and bayonets in their daily engagements.

“The Governorship election in our State was against all predication and in spite of a few skirmishes and intimidation, a peaceful exercise. The result confirmed the dominance of the PDP in the State,” they said.

The group questioned the claim by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that its candidate won in 26 Local Government Areas of the state.

The reminded the APC that Akwa Ibom had always been a PDP stat and would always remain one, adding that the party took its time to campaign while the APC was plotting other means to hijack power in the state.

“While we campaigned from unit to wards, to local government areas and the entire nooks and crannies of the State, selling our Candidate, the other side relied more on the famed ‘Federal Might’ as the only means for them to win the elections.

“While we went to all strata of the society, the church, market, auto mechanics, the professional class and the informal sectors and persuaded them to vote for our candidates, the other side was busy doing something different,” he said.

pThe group tasked the governor to continue with the good work that had earned him a second term.

Other elders present at the meeting included, Sen. Effiong Bob, Sen. Helen Esuene, Sen. Anietie Okon, Sen. Etang Umoyo, Sen. Ibok Essien, Chief M. Afangideh, Chief Nduese Essien and Obongawan Grace Ekong.