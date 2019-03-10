



The incumbent governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, is leading in the governorship election results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC has so far announced results in 13 out of the 31 local government areas in the state.

Emmanuel, who is seeking re-election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has so far scored 205,931 votes in the 13 local government areas, representing 73.9 per cent of the total votes cast in those areas.

His main opponent, Nsima Ekere of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has scored 72,742 in the 13 local government areas, representing 26.1 per cent of the total votes announced so far.

Governor Emmanuel defeated Ekere in all the local government areas so far announced, including Ikot Abasi where the APC candidate is from.

The local government areas where results have been announced so far are Ibeno, Urue Offong Oruko, Nsit Ubium, Okobo, Esit Eket, Onna, Uruan, Nsit Atai, Ikot Abasi, Obot Akara, Uyo, Abak, and Ini.

INEC is yet to announce results in 18 local government areas.