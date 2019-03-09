



The Senator-elect for Eket senatorial district in Akwa Ibom, Mrs Akon Eyakenyi, has expressed hope that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win the Governorship/Assembly elections in the state.

Eyankenyi stated this during the counting of the votes of Oron ward 9 unit 01 in Oron Local Government Area of the state.

She said PDP was like a religion in the state and the massive response of people had spoken volumes.

“Considering the level of turn out of PDP voters in the state, victory of all the PDP candidates is sacrosanct.

“Without mincing words, Oron is PDP and by the time the collation is done, PDP will win.

“PDP is on ground here and today’s elections will prove to people that Oron is PDP. We are confident of victory for all our candidates especially Gov. Udom Emmanuel,” she said.

She decried the cases of violence recorded around the area as some suspected thugs attempted to cart away electoral materials in the area.

She commended the security operatives on ground who apprehended them and restored normalcy.

She also lauded INEC for the massive logistics improvement in today’s Governorship and State Assembly elections compared to the Presidential and National Assembly elections conducted on Feb. 23, in the state.