



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Governor Udom Emmanuel of the Peoples Democratic Party, winner of the governorship election in Akwa Ibom state.

Emmanuel polled a total of 519,712 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Obong Nsima Ekere of the All Progressives Congress who polled a total of 171,978 votes.

Collation officer for Akwa Ibom state in the governorship election and vice chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Osateri Orumasese, announced the result of the governorship election.

Agents of political parties had earlier signed the result except the agent of the APC, Archbishop Sam Akpan who rejected the result and walked out of the collation centre.

The delay in the release of the final results of the governorship election was caused by the late arrival of results from Essien Udim.