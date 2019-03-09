



The Independent National Electoral Commission Resident Electoral Commissioner for Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini, says he has delivered on his promise on prompt commencement of voting in the governorship and house of assembly elections in Akwa Ibom State.

Igini made the announcement while inspecting polling stations at some wards in the state on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Igini made the pledge against the backdrop of the delayed kick off of voting during the presidential and national assembly elections in the state on February 23.

“We are happy that our promise to serve the people in the manner we want to serve them is going on smoothly,” he asserted.

Igini said polling officials were on ground since 5am, waiting for voters and not voters waiting for polling officials.

He said: “This is the promise we gave to the people of the state that today’s governorship and state assembly elections will be prompt and that polling officials alongside materials will be waiting for voters.

“This is what we have done across the state.”

He pleaded with voters to eschew violence and to behave orderly so that they could cast their votes at polling stations across the state without any problem.

“Let us shame those who predicted violence in Akwa Ibom State and show them that we can get it right in a peaceful manner,” he said.

NAN observed that party officials were orderly and that voters conducted themselves peacefully at most polling stations visited.