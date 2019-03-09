



Soldiers monitoring the conduct of election in Ukanafun have killed a young man as he made away with ballot box at a polling unit in Ikot Udo Ossiom village, Ukanafun council of Akwa Ibom state.

The incident occurred few hours ago throw the area into mourning.

An eyewitness told newsmen that the young man had attempted to snatch the ballot in the morning immediately it arrived from INEC but was prevented by soldiers guiding the polling unit.

Continuing, Mrs. Elijah said the victim reinforced and returned to the unit to snatch the ballot the second time.

Irked by such effrontery, the soldier opened fire and shot him dead.

However, the corpse was still lying at the scene of the incident at the time of filing this report.