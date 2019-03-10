



Suspected hoodlums have launched an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) into the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state.

It was gathered the device was launched into the premises of INEC, while collation of results of the governorship and state Assembly elections were ongoing at the weekend.

At the time of filing this report, it was not clear whether anybody was killed or injured in the attack said to have affected parts of the building and sent INEC officials scampered for safety.

Besides, the second IED set for detonation few minutes after, were immediately discovered at the generator room and defused by soldiers.

Two suspects said to be hired mercenaries from the neighbouring Rivers state, it was learnt, had been arrested by soldiers and handed over to the Police.

The sum of N200,000, according to security sources were found on them.

The Special Adviser to governor Udom Emmanuel in-charge of the Bureau of Labour and Manpower Planning, Mr. Ekong Sampson, who monitored the collation, condemned the attack and warned aggrieved politicians not favoured by the outcome of the polls not inflame the polity.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Odiko Macdon, confirmed the attack which came barey one 48-hours after the Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area office of INEC, was attack in similar circumstance on Friday, destroying several card readers.

“We are aware of the incident but I am yet to be fully briefed on the matter. I have asked for the report to be transmitted to me and as soon as I get the details, we will let the world know”, Macdon said.