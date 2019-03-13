



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akwa Ibom State chapter, has attributed the massive failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to the failure to prepare for the elections.

The PDP said that while others were preparing, the APC devoted its efforts in plotting to rig with the help of federal might and how to hire armed thugs and militants to unleash mayhem on the electorates and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials as played out during the elections.

Reacting to the accusation of mandate theft by the APC and their stakeholders during a press briefing in Uyo on Tuesday, the PDP through its spokes person, Comrade Ini Ememobong, in a statement tagged “When Losers Tell Lies”, said PDP was ready to confront the APC with fact and evidences at the tribunal.

It said: “The entire world, we are sure, was shocked yesterday (Monday) by the press statement issued by the state chairman of the broom-wielding party, Ini Okopido, and the subsequent press conference hosted by the duo of Obong Nsima Ekere and Chief Godswill Akpabio, alleging that they won in 26 local government areas of the state. This is surely the best example of the proverbial living in fool’s paradise.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we must state that the APC lost in all the local government areas, including Essien Udim and Ikot Abasi local Government areas. In Essien Udim, materials in Ekpeyong ward were hijacked by APC agents at the voting units in independence high school, thugs and policemen sympathetic to Senator Akpabio mounted the gates and prevented PDP supporters from gaining access to the venue.

“The thugs further unleashed unmitigated physical attack on journalists and observers, Demola, the TVC correspondent who was there to cover the elections was severely beaten up and chased away.

“In Ukana East, the Personal Assistant to Senator Akpabio, Emmanuel Inyangetoh, accompanied by over 49 police officers and 60 thugs, went unit to unit packing electoral materials which were taken to independence high school, where thumb printing was recklessly done.

The PDP said their opponent had plotted to cloth thugs in military uniforms and posted to local government areas to hijack materials and rig for them.

The party used the occasion to dedicate the victory of Governor Udom Emmanuel and other candidates of the party to God Almighty and to Akwa Ibom people, who it said, braved all odds to vote and defend the votes to the point of final announcement.

It pledged that the government would continually work for the benefit of Akwa Ibom people and not few self seeking persons.