



The All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State has called for the cancellation of Saturday’s governorship election won by the incumbent governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Udom Emmanuel.

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday declared Emmanuel the winner of the election after polling 519,712 votes. APC’s Nsima Ekere secured 171,976 votes to place second.

But the state chairman of the APC, Mr Ini Okopido, at a press conference in Uyo, alleged that vote-buying characterised the poll. He also alleged that the PDP colluded with INEC officials to manipulate the electoral process.

Okopido claimed that the results of the LGAs declared by INEC did not tally with the ones from the voting centres.

According to him, the field results indicated that the APC won 26 out of the 31 LGAs in the state.

He said, “INEC in the state on Monday committed the most embarrassing electoral fraud ever conceived since the return to democratic rule in Nigeria by announcing concocted and spurious results of the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

“The commission in collusion with the PDP committed an electoral coup against the people of Akwa Ibom State by publishing and announcing results that had no bearing with the results announced at the various units in the state.

“The results of the elections in the state obtained by our agents across the state clearly shows that the APC won in 26 LGAs.

“Therefore our party rejects the sham and fictitious results as announced by INEC in Akwa Ibom State as it was contrived, manipulated and concocted to suit the unholy alliances between the commission and the PDP. We rather insist on the result of the election from the field, which gave our party an overwhelming victory in 26 LGAs.”

Meanwhile, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Mike Igini, insisted that the commission was fair to all parties in the discharge of its responsibilities.

On his part, Emmanuel called on the candidates who contested the governorship election to join hands with him to transform the state.