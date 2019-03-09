



The Managing Director of the Oil & Gas Free Trade Zone, Obong Umana Umana, said he is satisfied with the conduct of the election so far and that he will deliver his area for his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

There are three voting points in his unit, with a voting strength of 1,800 registered voters.

Speaking with reporters in his Ndiya Unit 1, Ward 4, in Nsit Uboum Local Government of Akwa Ibom State, he said the party won massively in the unit during the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Umana said though he cannot give a comprehensive picture of what is going on in the entire local government, “but everything has proceeded smoothly and without any incident here”.

The APC chieftain said he has received reports of violence and disorder in some wards. For instance, he said materials were hijacked in the polling unit of retired Capt. Iniobong Ekong, very close to his unit.

He said: “The materials were hijacked and many of the prospective voters were injured in the process. We have reported the matter to the authorities.

“The innocent voters do not deserve the violence meted out to them. I urge the authorities to take appropriate action to bring the perpetrators to book.”