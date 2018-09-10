A former Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Chris Ekpenyong, has threatened to unleash damning records of ex-Governor of the state Godswill Akpabio’s secret deals.

Ekpenyong said he may be forced to expose Akpabio if he continued in his campaign of calumny against him.

The former Senate Minority Leader was alleged to have castigated Ekpenyong that he deceived him into defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

However, Ekpenyong said Akpabio was out to blackmail him because PDP stakeholders in the state have chosen to battle the former governor and “erase the sad chapter of years of underdevelopment and misrepresentation of the zone at the national level.”

Ekpenyong while addressing his followers in Uyo, the state capital over the weekend, noted that it was time for the electorate to be in the lead of rescuing the state from years of subjugation and underdevelopment.

He said, “It sounds childish that someone of that level should make this kind of baseless allegation simply because I am challenging him for the mandate we willingly gave to him in 2015, which he threw away because of selfish interest.

“Assuming someone gave that kind of advice and agreed, it means someone can ask him to go and jump into the river and he would obeyed? If Akpabio continues to attack me, I will unleash his records of secret deals.

“I am happy that generally, people know Akpabio to be an uncommon liar; he cannot continue to fool everybody all the times with his lies. I want to implore all of you to go back to your various local governments to begin your campaign for effective change in our zone.”