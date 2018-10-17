



Church leaders under the aegis of Spiritual Fathers Forum (SFF) has affirmed their support for the re-election bid of Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom.

Led by the Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Sunday Mbang, SFF said it endorsed Udom because the Akwa Ibom governor had delivered quality governance in almost all the critical sectors in the state.

“Udom’s transparent Christian life in the governance of Akwa Ibom endeared him to us as Christians extremely significantly,” SFF said in a statement.

Mbang said SFF would not only work for the governor’s second term bid in 2019 but would also mobilize their members to vote for him.

He described Udom’s performances in road construction, industralisation, infrastructural upgrade, food security, sports development and health as “unparallel and second to none.”

According to Mbang, “the health sector has been given unprecedented boost and face lift everywhere.

“Many of our state hospitals and institutions, which were moribund, have now been given new lease of life with modern infrastructural facilities.

“Sooner or later, all roads will lead to Uyo for medical tourism.”

The SFF praised the governor for renovating the Uyo and Ikot Ekpene stadia as well as constructing modern sports centres in nine locations across the state.

“The governor’s prompt payment of salaries and pensions to retirees despite the tendency of other governors to workers under the pretence of economic recession.

“His time has been remarkable and exceptional and extremely gratifying to the glory of God and blessing of Akwa Ibom people,” he said.

The retired priest said Christians in the state, who he claimed comprised 99 per cent of the state’s population, would massively cast their votes for the governor come 2019.

“Governor Udom’s second term is assured. 2019 is a foregone conclusion; his victory is God ordained.

“The Christian community in Akwa Ibom is solidly behind him for re-election,” he said.

The cleric dismissed insinuations that he had been induced to support the governor.

He said that the SFF position was informed by the obvious performances of Udom as well as his Christian credentials in Government House.