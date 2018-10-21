Church leaders under the aegis of Spiritual Fathers Forum on Wednesday reaffirmed their support for the second term bid of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

According to the spiritual fathers, Udom had delivered quality governance in almost all the critical sectors of the state.

The Prelate Emeritus of The Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Sunday Mbang, who led the clerics, vowed to work, mobilise their members and actualise the governor’s second term bid.

Mbang, who was speaking with reporters at his residence in Uyo and surrounded by prominent church leaders, reiterated that the Christian community has endorsed Emmanuel as its candidate for the 2019 governorship election.

The 81-year-old former chairperson of World Methodist Council said: “Udom’s transparent Christian life in the governance of Akwa Ibom endeared him to us as Christians extremely significantly.”

He described the governor’s performances in road construction, industralisation, infrastructural upgrade, food security, sports development and health as “unparralled and second to none.”

“The health sector has been given unprecedented boost and face lift everywhere.

“Many of our state hospitals and institutions, which were moribund have now been given new lease of life with modern infrastructural facilities. Sooner or later, all roads will lead to Uyo for medical tourism,” Mbang added.