<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has reinstated the suspended Abak Local Government Chairman, Barrister Imoh Williams.

The reinstatement pronounced by the Speaker, Mr Aniekan Bassey, at Tuesday plenary came through a recommendation of the committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs headed by Mr Mark Eset, Chairman of the committee.

The Committee set up to investigate the case of assault between the council chairman and an artisan assaulted by aides of the Chairman, reported that no case of abuse of office was established on the part of the chairman, hence its decision to recommend his reinstatement

Recall that the House of Assembly on Thursday, July 25 suspended the Abak Council Chairman, authorizing the Vice Chairman, Mrs Benita Ukpe, to take over the affairs of the council as acting chairman, pending the investigation and report of the committee.

The Committee, therefore, recommends that Mr Uduakobong Aniekan Ekpo, the personal assistant who carried out the assault should tender an apology to Mr Godwin Abraham, the assaulted artisan.

“The Committee has also recommended that Barr Imoh Williams should ensure that he screens and train his aides against overzealousness and brazen act of impunity and that the suspended Abak LG chairman should be reinstated with effect from Tuesday, September 17, as no case of abuse of office, was established against him,” the report reads.