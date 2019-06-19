<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly on June 10, 2019 constituted ad-hoc committees on welfare and selection.

This was disclosed on Tuesday, 18, June 2019 by the Speaker, Mr. Aniekan Bassey, during the maiden plenary of the House

The Speaker said the member representing Ini State Constituency and Chief Whip of the House, Emmanuel Ekpenyong, would be the chairman of the welfare committee while Nse Essien of Onna state constituency where the governor hailed from, and Aniekan Uko of Ibesikpo Asutan state constituency are members.

Other members of the Committee are Idongesit Ntekpere (Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara), Mfon Idung (Etim Ekpo/Ika), Godwin Ekpo (Ibiono Ibom), Asuquo Okon Frank, (Mbo) Dr Mrs Charity Ido (Ukanafun), Otobong Effiong Bob (Nsit Ubium) and Usoro Akpanusoh (Ibeno/Esit Eket), constituencies.

The Speaker said the ad-hoc committee on Welfare was saddled with the responsibility of welfare of members pending when the standing committees would be constituted.

He also announced members of the selection committee to include, himself, as the Chairman. Other members are deputy Speaker of the House, Felicia Bassey (Okobo state constituency), Leader of the House, Rt. Honourable Udo Kierian Akpan,(Oruk Anam) Aniefiok Dennis Akpan (Etinan), Emmanuel Ekpenyong (Ini), Nse Essien (Onna), Uduak Odudoh (Ikot Abasi/Eastern Obolo) Mark Esset (Nsit Atai) and Asuquo Nana Udo (Ikono).

The House adjourned plenary to Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

The motion for the adjournment was moved by Leader of the House, Rt. Honourable Udo Kierian Akpan and seconded by Aniefiok Dennis Akpan.