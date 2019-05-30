<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Akwa Ibom State All Progressives Congress (APC) working committee (SWC) has described as worrisome, embarrassing and unacceptable the action of an elders’ group, Ibom Integrity and Servant Leadership Culture Initiative.

APC condemned the group, which it described as faceless, for arrogating to itself the power of condemnation and recommendation.

“We hereby confirm that the self-acclaimed leader of the group, Dr. Asuquo Edidem Etim. is a disclaimer and not APC member and we have no such group in our APC groups’ register in Akwa Ibom State.

“The party condemns in totality, the disparaging campaign against our endearing son, Senator Godswill Akpabio, as evil fireworks meant to generate bad blood and disaffection in our party.

“Accordingly, the party warns such non-existent group claiming to be an affiliate of APC in the state to desist forthwith from such nefarious engagement as there is no provision in the APC constitution that grants such power(s) to anyone or group to dabble into the function which is solely the prerogative of the party state working committee (SWC) in Akwa Ibom State.

“Finally, the party maintains that such letters of condemnation and recommendation stand annulled with immediate effect.

“On the weight of this statement, President Muhammadu Buhari, APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari and the public are hereby advised to discountenance any such correspondence(s) not from Akwa Ibom State secretariat,” the APC SWC said.