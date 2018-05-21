The peace pact in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State was concretised on Saturday with the election of a 37-member State Executive Committee for the party by consensus during its state congress in Uyo.

The new executive committee, chaired by Mr. Ini Okopido, a veteran politician, with diverse interests in the party accommodated, was unanimously elected by delegates to the state congress through a voice vote conducted by Alhaji Ahmed Ashemi, the Chairman of the Congress Committee, in line with the party’s guidelines.

Addressing the delegates, Mr. Nsima Ekere, the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), expressed delight with the harmonious nature of the congress, describing it as a model in the country.

“We have shamed the opposition,” he declared. “We have shamed the devil. We can announce here today that the Akwa Ibom State APC is totally intact. Today, at this congress, what we have proved to the whole world is that there is no winner or loser. APC is the winner,” he stated.

The NDDC boss served the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) quit notice to end its misrule and vacate office by May 29, 2019, pledging on behalf of the APC state leadership that the incoming APC government would rule the state with the fear of God and proper utilisation of resources.

He commended founding fathers of APC in Akwa Ibom, particularly Senator John Udoedehe and the former APC State Chairman, Dr. Amadu Attai, for their sacrifice and contributions to the party over the years, describing them as trailblazers.

A former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Udoedehe, declared that the peace in the party was total.

“I want to assure you that this peace is total. Some of you that we insulted because of internal wrangling, please forgive us. To some of those who insulted us, I have forgiven you. You have witnessed the true test and the spirit of politics. You have witnessed what politics is all about, that you can quarrel with your brother in one second and make up the next second. It is only politicians that practise true forgiveness,” he told the delegates.

Udoedehe made it clear that he was “not worried about Udom and PDP because you all know they will vanish.”

He lauded the calibre of politicians present at the congress, describing them as “crushing machines and grassroots politicians.”

Senator Ita Enang, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate) Matters, who presided over the congress and inaugurated the new State Executive Committee, charged the executive to recruit more members to the party and take steps to win all elections in the state in 2019.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari was impressed with the Akwa Ibom State APC for setting the record for the most peaceful congresses in the whole country.

Enang joined Ekere in condemning the non-release of Ibom Hall by the state government for the APC State Congress.

He stressed that all the revenue used by the state government to run the state came from the Federal Government and not through Internally-Generated Revenue and urged the electorate to prepare to vote out the PDP state government next year.

Atuekong Don Etiebet, the Akwa Ibom State APC Caucus Chairman, said he was excited and humbled by the consolidation of peace and unity in the APC at the congress.

His words, “Today, we have come together to shame the devil. We want to redeem Akwa Ibom State and you are the instruments of that redemption. Today has proven that God has intervened.”

The Senator representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Nelson Efiong, stressed that Akwa Ibom State could not afford to remain in the opposition because “any government that is not linked to the centre is not a government.”

He stated further, “Akwa Ibom people are ready to take their government back. Very soon, we will send the Lagosians back. With what has happened in Akwa Ibom State APC, all the doubting Thomases have been disappointed. I want to assure you that we, who know how to win elections and make people win elections, are all in this party.”

The immediate past Senator for Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District, Senator Aloysius Etok, emphasized that the congress had signaled the beginning of the journey for 2019 elections.

The Chairman of the Congress Committee, Alhaji Ashemi, praised Akwa Ibom APC leaders as honest, selfless and people-oriented.

“What we have seen today is the change of government in 2019 because if the unity we have seen today is replicated in the 2019 elections, there is nothing stopping us from winning Akwa Ibom State,” he stated.

In his post-election speech, Mr. Ini Okpoido, the new APC State Chairman, thanked party leaders for uniting to nominate the new executive and pledged that they would not disappoint Akwa Ibom people.

He paid tribute to his predecessor, Dr. Attai, and other members of the former executive for providing leadership to the party in the last four years.