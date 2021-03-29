



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State has proclaimed the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, as the authentic leader of the party in the state.

The party’s stakeholders exhaustively discussed, settled and affirmed Akpabio as the leader of the party in the state on the premise that he is holding the highest-ranking position in the state at the federal level.

The stakeholders, who condemned the divisive tendencies of some party leaders which has led to factions within the party, made the declaration after a meeting in Uyo.

The party frowned at the attitude of some leaders “who belong to the party in the day and hibernate with the ruling party in the state at night”, saying such behaviours were not only anti-party but could lead many into confusion.

In a communique signed on behalf of other stakeholders by a former military administrator of Ogun and Rivers State and National caucus member of the party, Group Capt. Sam Enwang (rtd) called on the leadership of the party to work towards the advancement of the party.





“The meeting settled the issue of who is the leader of the party in Akwa Ibom State, recognized and affirmed that the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio is the leader of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State.

“The meeting condemned the divisive gathering of factions within the party and resolved to call on all factional leaders to bury their individual interests and come under a united APC in Akwa Ibom State.

“The meeting condemned actions by some persons in leadership positions of the party who work with other political parties in the State and are currently romancing the Peoples Democratic Party, thereby engaging in anti-party activities and causing confusion among members,” the communique read.

The meeting, which assessed the registration and revalidation exercise of party members across the state, blamed the imbalance in the distribution of materials and low turn out of members for the exercise on undue interference by some factions and groups within the party.

It resolved to send a 10-man delegation to the National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Party, Mai Mala Buni, to report and find solutions to the poorly coordinated registration and revalidation exercise in the state.