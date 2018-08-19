The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State has denied rumors that the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, has ordered fresh congresses in the state.

In a statement on Sunday the party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Nkereuwem Enyongekere, described the reports as false.

According to him, the reports were a deliberate attempt by mischievous persons working for the government, to create distrust for the APC.

Enyongekere, however, stated that the results of the APC ward, chapter and state congresses in Akwa Ibom still state.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to a misleading propaganda suggesting that the national leadership of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC) has ordered fresh congresses in Akwa Ibom State.

“We want to state emphatically that there is no truth whatsoever in such infantile propaganda which was clearly designed by some working for the Akwa Ibom State Government to create panic, confusion and distrust in our party.

“I have spoken with the Acting National Publicity Secretary of our party and he made it clear that the results of the APC ward, chapter and State congresses in Akwa Ibom State stand”.

He, therefore, called on members of the party to ignore such reports.