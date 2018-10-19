



The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened to stage a counter protest against the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel if the plan to protest against the APC government would go ahead.

Speaking through the State Chairman of the APC National Youth Caucus, Mr Iniobong John, in a press conference in Uyo on Friday, the APC alleged a plan by the state government to organize a protest.

The APC said the protest, planned to hold in major streets of the state capital on Saturday, remained one of the many plans by the PDP in the area to intimidate and misrepresent the President and the APC in the area.

The party therefore called on security agencies to stop the planned protest as this, according to them, could lead to a breakdown of law and order in the area.

“We wish to alert the security agencies and the general public of the street protest planned by the Akwa Ibom State government against Mr. President and the APC federal government. The protest is planned to take place tomorrow, Saturday, 20th October, 2018.

“As we speak, mobilisation has been done. Buses to convey PDP goons and thugs across the state have been mobilised. Funds have been disbursed to the different groups and individuals for mobilisation. T-shirts and other logistics have been arranged. A meeting is ongoing now at the Government House to fine-tune the plans.

“The protesters are to march from the Ibom Plaza to the government house where the governor is billed to address them. The governor has shown that he is deceitful, unreliable and desperate.

Just yesterday (Friday), he was summoned to the Presidential Villa to explain his government’s actions against the APC’s billboards in the state. And he apologised and begged for a lifeline from the president.

“Such mischievous and wicked plots by the state government are capable of triggering crisis, tension and in the extreme case, breakdown of law and order in the state. The failed PDP government must learn to manage its frustrations,” John said.

He described the plan as undemocratic and called for an issue based campaign adding that the party could be forced to organize a counter protest against the Governor.

“We insist the governor must campaign based on his scorecard and not on sentiments and campaigns of calumny against Mr. President and the APC federal government.

“As a people, we don’t deserve this and we never bargained for this. If the state government don’t desist from this mischievous street protest against our President and Party, we’ll be left with no other option than to also plan a mass action against the failed, inept, clueless, rudderless and directionless government in the state.

“This government has failed irredeemably and the people of the state can’t wait for the 2019 election to replace it with a better brand of governance,” he said.