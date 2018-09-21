The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State has condemned the destruction of campaign billboards of Governor Udom Emmanuel in the state.

Some billboards promoting Emmanuel’s second term bid were torn into pieces about two days ago along the airport road, Ekpene Ukim, in Uruan Local Government Area, by unknown persons.

The billboards for a senator representing Akwa Ibom North-East, Bassey Albert, were also destroyed in the area.

There is suspicion that APC supporters may have been responsible for the destruction.

But the APC chairman in the state, Ini Okopido, said his party supporters couldn’t have done “such a thing”.

“I am not even aware of that,” Okopido told newsmen, Friday morning.

The chairman condemned the destruction of the billboards, saying “it is very unfair”.

“There’s no way we can support that kind of criminality, that kind of destruction of anybody’s property.”

He added, “Why would my party supporters bother about the governor’s billboards? We are concerned about how we are going to bring out credible candidates to win in all the elections in the state.

“Since the inception of this administration, we have been having billboards from day one till date, nobody has ever bothered about it.

“Maybe, they (the governor and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party) are having internal issues.”

The police in the state said on Thursday they were saddened by the development which they said was “a criminal and electoral offence”.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Command has put in place mechanisms to identify and prosecute those involved in such criminal acts.

“Henceforth, anyone caught removing, defacing or destroying campaign posters or billboards of their political opponents or those found breaching any part of the Electoral Law will be apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with extant laws,” Odiko MacDon, the police spokesperson in the state, said in a statement.