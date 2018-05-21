The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom has said that the emergence of Udoma Bob Ekarika as the new Chairman of the party is in line with the directive from the national headquarters of the party on the zoning of offices during its recently conducted guided Congresses.

This clarification is contained in a press release by the Akwa Ibom state secretariat of the party and made available to newsmen.

In the release signed by the Deputy chairman, Elder Emmanuel Udoh, and state secretary, Dr Effiong Etok, the party says that the Ward Congresses held in the 329 wards on Saturday, May 5 and the chapter Congress in the 31 Local Government Areas of the state on May 12 were peaceful and in accordance with relevant guidelines.

It adds that following the stepping aside of the immediate past state Chairman, Dr Amadu Attai on May 19,2018, the scheduled date for the Congress, Dr Udoma Bob Ekarika, who hails from Oruk Anam, the same local government area as the former chairman, was unanimously elected by delegates as the new chairman of the party in Akwa Ibom state.

The statement continued, “It should also be noted that Dr Udoma Bob Ekarika’s emergence is in line with the party ‘s directive to the effect that zoning of offices should be maintained as a rule for the APC’s guided Congresses. ”

“In addition, all other incumbent officers were also elected and returned unopposed except for the office of Assistant Treasurer which was vacant due to the death of the former officer.”