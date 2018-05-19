Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Akwa Ibom State chapter are about now trying to harmonize various interests, having adopted a consensus approach to accommodate every interests in the ongoing state congress across the state.

The party says the measure is to ensure a peaceful exercise and guide against anything that would create disunity within the party in the state.

Speaking with newsmen during the exercise in Uyo, the state Capital, a stakehoder of the party and Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assemby Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, said leaders and other stakeholders of the party had taken a decision on the positions of the Chairman and Secretary of the party, while allowing senatorial districts to reach a consensus and fill-in other positions to accommodate all interests.

“Stakeholders have agreed to accommodate all interests. The party has reached a consencus agreement on the positions of the chairman and secretary of the party. Other offices have been distributed to other senatorial districts for stakeholders there to take a decision and come up with results.

“All who bought forms will still be entitled to contest, but subjected to the agreement of their respective senatorial districts,” he said.

He, however, complained bitterly that the Akwa Ibom State government denied the party use of Ibom Hall and even another hall belonging to Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio, a socio-cultural organization in the state.

“It is very unfortunate that the Government of Akwa Ibom State has denied the party use of Ibom hall and even Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio hall. We decided to go to a private venue to avoid any confrontation.

“We thank them because what they have done shows they are not allowing other parties to hold a state congress. We will wait for them at the poll,” he said.