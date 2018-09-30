Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday afternoon literally went for broke, throwing all his arsenals into the ring ahead of the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress taking place Monday.

He said he is ready for a free and fair primary elections, but he warned party thugs to keep away from the wards.

He said he would ensure security at all the wards.

The incumbent believed to have the support of Aso Rock then threw in the bombshell: his only rival in the primary, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was once arrested in the United States for spending fake dollars in a night club.

In addition, he said, Sanwo-Olu, who is being backed by APC national leader, Bola Tinubu and some special interests in the state, has psychiatric issues and is not well.

Sanwo-Olu is not a fit and proper candidate for the position of Lagos governor, Ambode said.

“He has been arrested for spending fake US dollars in an American night club. He lacks competency and health wise, he has gone through mental rehabilitation.

The governor disclosed that Sanwo-Olu served time in US prisons in connection with a string of counterfeit bill-passing incidents in the country.

At the press conference in Lagos the governor said he is under no illusion about the battle ahead in the APC primary for governor, but said “We shall overcome.”