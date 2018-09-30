The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, says that the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) and its members have been misled by campaigns of calumny against him.

According to him, they have been misled to believe that his opponent in the race to secure the ticket of the APC in 2019, is a better candidate than himself.

The governor said this on Sunday during a press briefing at the government house in Alausa, Ikeja, adding that the opponent is not fit to run for office.#

He said, “In the last two or three weeks, they’ve been putting a lot of campaign of calumny in the social media and also disparaging our personality and our character but when you see it, we’ve been extremely humble.

“We have never responded, we have never abused anybody because we believe that there is always a reason for us to come together as a family. We are one family in the APC.

“Now the truth is this, the aspirant that is being put up to compete against us is not a fit and proper person to take this position and they know the facts.

“This is the truth. Party leaders and even party members have been misled to understand that this is a better candidacy than myself.

“I have done everything in the last three and half years to serve people selflessly and to serve the poor and that’s why you see that most of the projects we are doing is about alleviating the sufferings of the poor and the only way out for us is to continue to do that in the next four years”.

He, therefore, appealed to the party’s leaders to have a re-think of their choice of candidate for the primary.