One of the governorship aspirants under the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the just election in Ekiti State, Dr Makanjuola Akindele Owolabi (MAO), has assured the residents that the party will provide quality sustainable leadership in the state.

Owolabi who congratulated the Governor-elect, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, on his victory at the polls in an official statement issued on Tuesday said they will team up with Fayemi as one united family and ensure he succeeds.

He said, “on behalf of the entire Dr. MAO political family, I Dr. Makanjuola Akindele Owolabi hereby congratulate our great Party, the All Progressives Congress, APC and our Governor-elect, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi and the entire good people of Ekiti state on our victory at the polls.

“Victory comes with challenges but with our formidable Party (APC) in charge here in Ekiti state and at the Federal level, we will, as one United and Strong family, provide that quality and sustainable Leadership that our people have so much yearned for and thereby giving us their Supports and co-operations”.

Owolabi advised that Ekiti is the only land the indigenes can call their own, saying also their collective responsibility to make it greater than their forefathers left it.

According to him, the founding fathers did their best and with the little resources available to them at that time, they made the proud.

He therefore, emphasised, that as indigenes, they also need to do their memories proud too.