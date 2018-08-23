The spokesman for the Coalition for Nigeria Movement, Mr. Akin Osuntokun, has replied the Media Adviser to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina, insisting that there was a terrorist attack around the Sallah holiday.

Citing Reuters news agency and the BBC, Osuntokun noted that on August 20, 2018, Boko Haram killed scores of persons in Mailari, Borno State.

Osuntokun, however, conceded that the casualty figure of 80 which he spoke of on Channels Television was a mistake.

He, therefore, warned Adesina to stop telling lies but to stick to the facts.

Osuntokun said, “I find it insulting that I would be referred to as an enemy of the country because I said there was a terrorist attack in Borno State, which was reported on the eve of the Sallah celebrations by Reuters and several other news agencies

“I admit that I mixed up the figures, but this is because these attacks were so frequent that it was hard to remember the figures.

“But to say that there was no attack is nothing but a lie from the Presidency.”

Osuntokun, who is a former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, said “the real liars” were Adesina and President Muhammadu Buhari “who go about deceiving Nigerians on a daily basis.”

“It is regrettable that Adesina, using the instrumentality of the Presidency, can call me the enemy of the country.

“I wonder whether he is not an enemy of Nigerians by threatening them to give up their land to herdsmen or risk being killed,” Osuntokun added, in relation to an earlier admonition by Adesina allegedly telling Nigerians that it was better for Nigerians to give up their ancestral lands for cattle farming than be killed by herdsmen.

The former adviser to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo advised Adesina and his principal to “focus on governance rather than on propaganda.”