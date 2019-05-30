<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Oyo State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Akin Oke, has described the dissolution of the Local Government Councils in the state by Gov. Seyi Makinde as dictatorial.

Makinde had on Tuesday ordered the dissolution of the councils via a statement signed by his chief of staff, Mr Bisi Ilaka, shortly after he took oath of office.

Oke said that the action was “military-like”, saying that he was shocked by the development.

“My party, the APC will react officially soon, but I will speak to you as an individual for now.

“We are not in the military era, in the first instance, here is a man who swore to defend the Constitution, few hours later, acting with impunity, acting in military style dissolving democratic institutions like Local Government Councils.

“The House of Assembly has not been constituted and even the so called chief of staff who signed the statement on behalf of the governor has not been sworn-in.

“This development is a very bad signal, very bad signal for good people, with this administration, we are in for problems, real problems in the state,“ he said.