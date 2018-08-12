Aggrieved governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, has said he has not lost hope of contesting the September 22 governorship election in the state on the platform of the PDP.

Ogunbiyi, who alleged that he was robbed of victory during the PDP primary held on July 21, said he would not defect from the party despite the alleged electoral fraud.

Addressing his supporters from all over the state in Ileogbo, the headquarters of Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State on Saturday, Ogunbiyi, who is the Chairman of Mutual Assurance, urged them to continue to support the party.

The governorship candidate of the PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke, had won the ticket with 1,569 votes while Ogunbiyi polled 1,562 votes but Ogunbiyi claimed that his ballots were stolen during sorting and counting to give Adeleke an edge over him.

Ogunbiyi said, “The PDP is the hope of Nigeria and Osun State. It is our party, the PDP that gave stability to democracy in Nigeria. I have been a member of the PDP since 2002 and I want to tell all of you that we did not make a mistake to join the PDP.

“You all know that I won that election. You all voted for Ogunbiyi and everybody knows that Ogunbiyi won the election and my colleagues stood by me. We are not after offices or money but we are determined to work for the people.”

He said he petitioned the leadership of the PDP after the election and asked for the party to look into his case.

Ogunbiyi stated that the party leadership asked him to be patient as they looked into the case, saying they knew that he won.

He said he did not ask for any compensation or position when the leadership of the PDP met him and Adeleke, saying the party leadership resolved on three things.

Ogunbiyi said, “They said Ogunbiyi camp should produce the deputy governor. They said I should contest the senatorial election although I didn’t ask for anything, I agreed with them in the interest of peace.

“The National Working Conmittee of the PDP led by Prince Uche Secondus, Alhaji Shuaibu Oyedokun, Senator Olasunkanmi Akinlabi, Erelu Olusola Obada, Felix Ogunwale, Adejare Bello and Jide Adeniji were at the meeting they held with me and Adeleke.”

He said Adeleke assured the party leadership that he would ask Albert Adeogun, who he had picked as his running mate to step down to allow Ogunbiyi’s camp to produce his running mate in accordance with the agreement reached during the peace talks.

The immediate past Chairman of the PDP in Osun State, Alhaji Gani Olaoluwa, said he was privy to what Ogunbiyi said and also asked the PDP members to continue working for the interest of the party.