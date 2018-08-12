The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, runner-up in the last Osun state congress, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, said the party’s governorship candidate Senator Ademola Adeleke should blamed for the breakdown in the peace talk between them.

Addressing his party supporters weekend, in his country home, Ile-Ogbo, Dr Ogunbiyi stated that, Senator Adeleke flagrantly failed to honour all the three conditions given to him to meet by the national leaders of the party for peace to reign in the party in the state.

According to him, the leadership of the party in Abuja summoned the two of them to a peace talk after the crisis that trailed the party’s primary where Adeleke defeated Ogunbiyi by a margin of seven votes.

He said at the Abuja meeting Senator Adeleke was asked to concede the post of his running mate to Ogunbiyi’s group, the senatorial seat to the group and also shared both the national and state assemblies legislatures.

“At that meeting, I never asked that any condition should be met or I should be refunded for all my expenses or we should share posts. It is in the wisdom of the party leaders that came up with those conditions and the two parties agreed with them”. he said.

Dr Ogunbiyi explained further that all efforts by his group to make Adeleke fulfill his side of the agreement did not see the light of the day.

As the national secretariat of the party ordered former Senate President, Senator David Mark and senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, to mediate in the crisis, Dr Ogunbiyi said the mediators need not come to him as he had obeyed all the directives of the party.

His words: “I believe in the party supremacy and I don’t have any litigation in any court against him. So, when they come they should see Adeleke and ask him questions.

He directed his followers to go out and work for the success of the party in all the future elections saying that he has no plan to leave the party.

When Senator Adeleke was contacted for his reaction to Dr Ogunbiyi’s allegations, he said they are still talking.

Adeleke who reacted through his media aid, Olawale Rasheed said, “There is nobody that loses election without a bit of anger. But this is a family affair. Dr Akin Ogunbiyi has affirmed that he is not leaving the party.

“He also expressed readiness to work for the success of the party. The rest is politics. The focus now is the preparation for September 22. Peace is here “, he added.