Ajax Amsterdam have joined the race to sign highly-rated AS Trencin midfielder Abdul Zubairu, who has already been linked to Belgian champions Club Brugge.

The former Golden Boot Soccer Academy (GBS) player was the toast of all fans in his team’s emphatic 4-0 victory against Feyenoord in the Europa League last week.

Owner of GBS Academy Ahmed Ibrahim ‘Coach Bros’ said: “Zubairu is a promising talent at just 19 years and he is already gaining recognition for himself.

“My partner and I will sit down and study any offer for him, then choose the most suitable club that will suit his style of play and improve his career, so that he could follow in the footsteps of Moses Simon, Samuel Kalu and Hillary Gong, who all started out at Trencin.”