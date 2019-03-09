



Wife of the President, Dr Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has advised the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider only card-carrying members for political appointments.

According to a statement by her media aide, Suleiman Haruna, she made the call at a dinner to celebrate the victory of the president at Daura, his hometown on Thursday, March 7th, 2019.

The event, which took place at the Daura Stadium, attracted women and youth supporters of the APC from across Katsina State.

Mrs Buhari noted that the constitution of the party specifies that appointments to offices in an APC-led government should go to card-carrying members; she, therefore, advised that the party constitution should be respected.

She expressed appreciation over the support that the party enjoyed in the last presidential election, especially from women and youth and assured them that government would do more to improve their lives.

“I wish to thank the women and youth of this country for the number of votes they gave President Buhari in the 2019 election and to assure that he will continue to do his best to make Nigeria a better country.”

One of the speakers at the event, Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, praised the electorate for choosing President Buhari, whose integrity, he said, is time-tested.

He assured them that the second tenure would result in development in all spheres of endeavour.

He commended Mrs Buhari for her initiative of engaging women and youth during the presidential campaign, which resulted in the massive votes recorded.

Good will messages were delivered by many politicians including Woman Leader of the APC Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team, Mrs Binta Muazu, and Senator Fatuhu Mohammed, representing Daura Zone.

The event was attended by wife of the governor of Katsina State, Mrs Zakiyya Masari, wife of the deputy governor, Mrs Mannir Yakubu and wife of minister of Interior, Mrs Hadiza Dambazau.

Various artistes performed at the event.