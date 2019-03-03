



President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday night explained that it had taken long time to reposition Nigeria because of the alleged long time waste of the former Peoples Democratic Party-led administration that held sway for 16 years.

Aisha Buhari strikes 4+4 pose This is as the wife of the President, Dr. Aisha Buhari, has assured women and youths who formed the fulcrum of the campaign organisation that the second tenure of the Buhari’s government will not forget their efforts and that the President will address gap between rich and poor.

Speaking at a victory dinner organised by the Youth and Women Campaign Organisation at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa Abuja, Presidentu Buhari who vowed not to betray the confidence of Nigerians from the last elections, said that his victory was a sign that Nigerians were satisfied with the change that his government embarked upon.

He also said that his victory in the February 23 election was an expression of confidence in his promise of its consolidation as idealized by the next level campaign.

He frowned at the abuse that Nigeria went through during past governments and explained why it had to take long to reposition the country back to its due course. He, however, promised to use the next four years to conclude what he had started.

In a statement by Suleiman Haruna, Director of Information to Dr. Aisha Buhari, the President also recognized the significant role women and youth played during the campaign and the election proper, promising to engage them more in his second tenure.

In her remarks, wife of the President expressed happiness at the overwhelming confidence reposed on President Buhari by Nigerians, assuring them that he will use his second tenure to serve the interest of the masses, especially by addressing the huge gap between the rich and the poor in Nigeria.

She said, “I wish I can invite all the 15 million Nigerians that voted for Mr. President to this dinner, but no place can accommodate you all. So let me say thank you and assure you that you made the right choice.”

She also thanked the Women and Youth Presidential Campaign team, which she said, complemented the APC Presidential Campaign Council, as well as the Buhari Support Organization.

She said, “Specifically, I wish to express my appreciation to the women and youth presidential campaign team that I initiated to complement the efforts of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

“As you all know by now, the aim of setting up the team was to get women and youth, who form the majority of the electorate, involved in all the campaign activities across the country.”

She said this was a successful experiment that will be recognized in our nation’s political history.

Mrs. Buhari used the opportunity to call on all Buhari campaign groups to raise the flag on government whenever they observe the need to do so. The event was attended by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo.

Goodwill messages were delivered by party stalwarts including former IGP Suleiman Abba, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa Rtd, and Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, Dame Pauline Tallen, Princess Adegoke Adefulire, and Hajiya Najaatu Bala Mohammed.