Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has decried the high rate at which aid workers were being killed. She was particularly pained about how Hauwa Mohammed Liman lost her life in Boko Haram captivity.

She also expressed disappointment on the marginalisation of women by political parties at the just concluded primaries.

She disclosed this in Abuja at the launch of the National Gender Plan for Agriculture organised by National Council for Women Development to mark the 2018 International Day of the Girl.

Launching the Gender policy on Agriculture, the wife of the President, represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the Wife of the President, Hajo Sani said the plan would upgrade women’s contribution to Agriculture and make them economically empowered.

In the same vein, she reiterated her campaign at the women conference tagged “leave our daughters alone”.

Urged government to safeguard the lives of women and children.

She further stressed that “As we continue to clamour for greater participation of women in political sphere in Nigeria, I am aware of the marginalisation of women in the just concluded general election primaries by political parties.

l’m pained that these women spent their hard earned money to participate to receive ill treatment”. The wife of the president advised all women aspirants who didn’t succeed to look ahead for greater tomorrow. She promised to continue her advocacy for women participation in governance for national development.

She also congratulated women aspirants who succeeded and urged them to be good ambassadors.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, represented by the permanent secratary, Dr. Abdulkadir Muazu explained that the plan would transit women farmers from susbsistence farming into medium and large scale business oriented farmers.

The Director General of the National Center for Women development, Mrs. Mary Ekpere-Eta advised women to take advantage of the policy and engage in agricultural activities which was a viable venture.