Aisha Alhassan, immediate past minister of women affairs, has joined the United Democratic Party (UDP).

Alhassan left the All Progressives Congress (APC) after she was disqualified from contesting the party’s governorship primary election.

The former minister had earlier released her resignation letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the letter, Alhassan said she had always been a loyal party member and was at no time queried or admonished for any wrongdoing.

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the APC, had explained that the minister was not cleared for the primary over anti-party activities.

“She had issues that have to do with party loyalty. Our constitution is clear and it dictates that to contest elections or even hold office in the APC, you must be loyal to the party in every material concern,” he had said.

In a tweet announcing her defection to UDP, Alhassan said: “I have officially joined my next political party with 7 state assembly members, all @APCNigeria executives from 169 wards of Taraba State.

“All 16 local Government exco’s of APC. All states executives of APC, we are now in UDP.”