The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in Zone 6, Musa Kimo, has warned that the service will not tolerate the killing of innocent Nigerians by any of their men or officers.

Kimo, who gave the warning on Thursday in Calabar while decorating 21 newly promoted officers of the zone, said as police personnel with the responsibility of fighting crime, they must be very professional in the discharge of their duties.

He said any policeman that kills illegally would be held responsible for his action.

Kimo said the Inspector General of Police (IG) Mohammed Adamu made the promotion with the hope that the beneficiaries will live up to the tenets, and objectives of their calling.

“I have known the Inspector General of Police for about 33 years, and I know that he believes in promoting worthy officers. But the police hierarchy is not happy that the force is in the news always for all the wrong reasons. We must change the narrative and not allow Nigerians to die innocently because of us.

“If we behave well, majority of Nigerians will be happy with us. Be professional about your job. It is one thing to be promoted and another to work harder, and ensure that you protect your rank. If you don’t, anything can happen,” he said.

Kimo expressed gratitude to the IG for promoting the officers and men, and hoped that those promoted will justify the gesture done to them.

Among those decorated were two officers from the rank of Inspector to Assistant Superintendent of Police; two others were promoted from the rank of Superintendent of Police to the next ranks, and about 17 others were promoted to their next ranks.