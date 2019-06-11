Ahmed Wase from Plateau State has been declared the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.
Mr Wase emerged unopposed after he was nominated for the office by Sada Soli from Katsina State.
He is the All Progressives Congress’ most preferred candidate for the office.
He was on a joint ticket with the new speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.
