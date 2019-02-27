



Super Eagles winger Ahmed Musa has sent a congratulatory message to President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election.

Buhari, 76, was on Wednesday morning announced the winner of the February 23 Presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] after defeating his closest rival Atiku Abubakar.

Buhari who contested on the platform of All Progressives Congress polled 15,191,847 votes while Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party garnered 11,262,978 votes.

Musa on Wednesday took to the social media to celebrate with President Buhari on his re-election.

“Congratulations to my president Muhammadu Buhari,” Musa posted on his Instagram page.

Musa returned to action for Saudi Arabia Professional League club Al Nassr last weekend after missing out for seven weeks as a result of injury and his mother’s demise.

He has scored five goals in 15 league appearances for Al Nassr.

Musa is expected to be in action when Al Nassr take on Al Shabab in their next league game on Thursday.