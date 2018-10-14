



Contrary to the report that Ahmed Makarfi is fighting Suleiman Hunkuyi over the Kaduna North Senatorial slot, the former governor said that he’s not in the senatorial race.

Recall that Makarfi was among the 12 presidential aspirants that contested the presidential ticket under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the 6th and 7th of this month in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, where Atiku Abubakar emerged as the candidate.

Makarfi, in a statement by his media aide, Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo said that he has no such plan as he did not participate in primaries for any senatorial ticket.

Makarfi said that all winners should, as of right be allowed to fly the party flags for the respective primaries they won.

He said, “the attention of Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi has been drawn to rumours going round to the effect that he is planning to contest for a senatorial seat in the 2019 elections. Nothing can be further from the truth.

“Senator Makarfi wishes to make it clear that he has no such plan as he did not participate in primaries for any senatorial ticket. His position is that, in accordance with democratic norms, all winners should, as of right be allowed to fly the party flags for the respective primaries they won.

“He believes that other people should be encouraged and given the chance to also contribute to the political process. This way, we will continue to widen the democratic space as well as deepen the process.”