A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, Sunday said PDP is a party to beat in the forthcoming 2019 elections in the country.

Makarfi made the assertion at the weekend while addressing party supporters at the PDP Secretariat in Sokoto.

He maintained that PDP would win the presidential election because the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

The former Kaduna governor posited that the APC promised to bring change only to worsen the living conditions of the people.

He said all the PDP presidential aspirants had resolved to work together and do whatever it takes to wrest power from the APC.

“We have been talking to one another and also trying to put our house in order. This is a family affair and anyone who gets the presidential ticket after the primaries, we will all support the candidate to ensure the party wins.

“We are all working with a common purpose and resolved to join hands together to rescue Nigeria from the yoke of bad leadership and poor governance. I am confident that PDP will win the presidential election,” he said.

Makarfi therefore called on party supporters to redouble their efforts towards ensuring the party’s victory in the 2019 elections.

In his remark, the PDP Chairman in Sokoto State, Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma, described Makarfi as a political icon, who had made giant strides in the development of Kaduna State.

He noted the efforts made by Makarfi to revive the PDP, despite efforts by enemies to create division in the party.

Milgoma assured the presidential candidate that the members of the PDP in the state were solidly behind his presidential aspiration.

“We know the battle you fought to revive the PDP despite machinations by enemies to destroy our party. I want to assure you that PDP is united in Sokoto and we are solidly behind your presidential aspiration,” Milgoma added.