The elected Senators in Niger state, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, Senator Sabi Abdullahi and Senator Muhammad Bima Enagi have thrown their support behind the Senate Presidency bid of Senator Ahmed Lawan.

The elected Senators stated that Lawan has the competence, charisma and integrity to preside over the affairs of the Senate.

In a statement jointly signed by the elected Senators, they said Senator Lawan Ahmed has the experience to drive the aspirations and vision of the 9th Senate towards achieving its mandate.

“We, the Distinguished Elected Senators of Niger State, after due consultations and considerations and in recognition of the supremacy of our Party’s position on the matter, have unanimously thrown our support around the Senate Presidency bid of Distinguished Senator Ahmed Lawan.”

The Senators submitted that the 9th National Assembly needs someone like Senator Ahmad Lawan’s leadership qualities that will facilitate in making laws for the good governance of Nigeria.

“His display of honesty, sincerity of purpose, respect for divergent views, loyalty to and believe in party supremacy as well as proven experience in the business of lawmaking makes him the obvious choice for the legislature’s top job”, they said.

In the statement, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa representing Niger East Senatorial District said, “There is no doubt that Senator Lawan has also demonstrated stability, reliability and fidelity towards ensuring sound and people-oriented legislation at the Senate as he demonstrated in the build-up to the 2019 general elections where despite the pressure from the opposition, remained resolute and committed towards promoting the good course of the Senate as the apex law-making organ in the country.

“It is also worth noting that Distinguished Senator Lawan is one Nigerian who has remained detribalized, bi-partisan and accommodating to varying views as long as they are positive and can add to the growth and wellbeing of Nigerians.

“He has demonstrated this in his support for legislations sponsored by lawmakers who might not have been in the same political parties with him at the floor of the senate.

Senator Sabi Abdullahi representing Niger North Senatorial District said, “I am optimistic that Distinguished Senator Ahmed Lawan would promote homogeneity of purpose at the 9th Senate and foster unity among distinguished senators as well as other arms of government, in a manner that will add value to good governance in Nigeria.

“I believe he embodies outstanding qualities that are germane to the success of the 9th Senate and the government as a whole. Therefore, I join my colleagues in endorsing his Senate Presidency ambition.”

Senator Muhammad Bima Enagi representing Niger South Senatorial District in the statement said, “The business of legislation is such that affects the generality of Nigerians whether positively or negatively.

“As such, the need for effective, selfless and patriotic leadership at the Senate has become imperative. I believe therefore that our party, the ruling APC decision to endorse Distinguished Senator Ahmed Lawan for the Presidency of the Senate is a wise and timely decision that has great benefits not only for the party but for the next phase of governance as a whole in the country.