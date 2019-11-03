<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The last may not have been heard about the fallout of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2019 Imo State governorship primaries as the chairman of the Primary Election committee, Ahmed Gulak, has alleged that the immediate past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, offered him $2 million bribe to deliver certificate of return to his anointed aspirant, Uche Nwosu.

Fielding question from our correspondent in Abuja last weekend, the APC chieftain said that he rejected the bribe because of his integrity, arguing that it was free money he would have collected without anybody dragging him to court.

However, the former governor said Gulak ought to be in jail for what he did in Imo State. He described the former presidential aide as an enemy of democracy who has repeatedly shown that he lacks character.

The former governor, speaking through his media aide, Sam Onwuamedo, said Gulak was used to cause confusion in Imo State by those who were bent on destroying APC in the state.

“In a country where things work, Gulak should be in prison. We showed a video of what he did when he came to Imo State. He was used by some forces to destroy APC in Imo State. It is laughable he is talking about bribe; nobody can say Okorocha has ever given him or her bribe, so it can’t start with a character like Gulak. He is looking for ways to launder his battered image. He has already destroyed his reputation beyond repair.”

Gulak speaking on what transpired between him and Okorocha claimed: “I have no regret of any action I took during the primaries I conducted in Imo State. I don’t expect Okorocha to be happy with me and I did not go there to make him happy anyway.

“I went there to do my job and I did it to be best of my knowledge and ability and I came notwithstanding the tempting offer I refused. I can walk the streets of Imo State including Owerri with my shoulders high.

“I may not be perfect as a human being but I did not go there to make him happy. Somebody who offered me up to $2 million to give certificate of return to his nominee but I turned it down.

“How many people can turn such offer down? I would have given him the certificate and pocketed my money because it is money that you don’t go to court for but my conscience will not be clear. For now, my conscience is very clear. I can move the streets of Owerri unmolested,” no noted.