



Former presidential candidate of Sustainable National Party of Nigeria, SNPN, Ahmed Buhari, has said he walked out of Presidential Aspirants Coming Together, PACT, because he knew the process will amount to nothing.

Buhari, in an interview, said he was always prepared to step down for any individual with integrity, intent, competence that would give the desired results.

According to him, he wasn’t oblivious of the fact that the political realities and expectations from the electorate needed to be closely monitored to inform his personal decision on who to step down for if need be.

He said: “My main reason for walking out of PACT was our denial on what the political realities are. Political realities are those clear indicators that determine the outcome of our politics.

“Again, I was disappointed when people like Kingsley Moghalu told me that he was clearly the best candidate and that we should all step down for him. Right there I knew we weren’t going anywhere.

“If we needed to make the required impact, we had to have been completely real with ourselves and understand that emotions and sentiments have no place in politics. If we cannot stretch our hands out in friendship with all people regardless of their ethnicity, faith, age bracket and political party affiliations then we aren’t prepared to unite and move Nigeria and Nigerians forward.”