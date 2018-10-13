



Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday in Abuja said the All Progressives Congress (APC) senators opted to suspend their threats to impeach Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in the overall national interest.

Lawan had at the APC Convention in Eagle Square, Abuja last Saturday, told his fellow party men that APC caucus would upon National Assembly resumption on October 9, ensure that it regained its rightful position by ousting Saraki,

The Senate Leader had implied that APC senators would make real their threat by removing from office Saraki, following his defection from APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in July.

But while the nation looked forward to heated sessions in accordance with the threat in the National Assembly after its formal resumption on Wednesday, everywhere was very calm, making many Nigerians to wonder the essence of the persistent threat of impeachment against both Saraki and House of Representatives’ Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, for over two months.

Dogara also defected from APC to PDP.

But asked why they failed to carry out their threats, Lawan, answering questions from journalists in the State House, said they placed the necessity to be patriotic above partisan or personal issues.

The senator who further claimed that they opted to put Nigerian interest first, added that they only had disagreement which he said was normal.

According to him, the main commitment now is to ensure that Nigerians are offered deserved benefits by treating all pending national issues before them.

“I don’t know what informed your view to anticipate crisis but let me tell you that National Assembly will continue to remain focused on national issues.

“We must be patriotic, nationalistic. We must put national interest above individuals, parochial or partisan interest.

“We definitely have to bury our hatchets for us to work for Nigeria and Nigerians; perhaps that might have informed the disappointment of many people that there will be crisis in the National Assembly.

“Let me also say that disagreements are usual. In fact, there are very practical components of any parliament. When you have two to three parties or even within parties, you will have views that may differ.

“It is traditional. It is usual for us to disagree, maybe this disagreements may crop up and some other issues but for now, our focus is on national interest.

“The National Assembly is a Nigerian parliament and therefore the best thing to do is to ensure that Nigerians get a good deal and for now the good deal is for Nigeria to have all those pending requests of Mr. President approved by the National Assembly.

“I think the national interest for now override any other interest,” he insisted.