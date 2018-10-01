.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

The Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, has said that increased socio-economic activities and improved security in the Northeast was an indication that the region was recovering from the excesses of Boko Haram insurgency.

Ahmad made the observation in Damaturu on Monday while fielding questions from newsmen on security and other issues in the area.

The senator commended the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari`s administration to the fight against insurgency to improve security in the area.

He said: “That we can stay in this stadium being the venue of the APC primary from 10 am to 6.00 am without any serious security presence, tells you that we have been recovered from the excesses of Boko Haram.

“We are indeed secured by the effort of the present administration and the effort of the military, we are very grateful.

“We in APC and the teeming supporters will work tirelessly to deliver the state and the North east to Mr. President in the 2019 general elections.”

Lawan also commended the transparent conduct of the APC primary in Yobe which made the outcome acceptable to all the contenders.

He said: “I congratulate Alhaji Maimala Buni for emerging as the party’s gubernatorial candidate and the sportsmanship demonstrated by the other contestants and our supporters.”