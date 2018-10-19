



Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, has revealed that it took two years to reconcile former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his deputy, Atiku Abubakar, who is now the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The religious leader disclosed this in an interview amidst controversy over his involvement in the recent reconciliatory meeting of the two political heavyweights in Abeokuta.

Also involved in the reconciliatory effort were Catholic Bishop Matthew Kukah and Bishop David Oyedepo, General Overseer of the Living Faith Church.

According to Gumi, “Atiku has been seeking the forgiveness of Obasanjo for whatever transpired during the era of his vice presidency under Obasanjo. So, it is not a one day affair but a long term one.

“However, it materialised this time that we went there. Everything depends on the former president to agree to reconcile with him (Atiku Abubakar).”

The respected cleric revealed that it had come to his notice that some people claimed that he had been compromised, but he argued that it was not possible to be compromised when trying to assist people who are not in power.

“How can you be compromised? You can only be compromised if you are working for those in power. So, those making such comments are the ones compromised.

“Who controls the central bank, is it not the president? And, don’t tell me that they do not have power because all the people that rushed back to their party were very rich men. When they run to their party, they are declared clean, but when they run to other parties, they are declared corrupt.

“Even this Atiku that you are talking about was an APC man. Just because he left APC, they are castigating him now. What kind of injustice is that?”

Gumi frowned at the recent travel ban placed on 50 politicians in the country, insisting that it was an infringement on their constitutional rights.

He said Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State should be on that watch list.

Gumi was reacting to the recent viral video of Ganduje allegedly receiving bribe amounting to $5 million from contractors in the state.

According to him, “They have rights except if they are stopped by courts of law and not by the president. It is an infringement of the constitution and it is not the first time that they are infringing on the constitution.

“In fact, the president presides over national security issues that circumvent the constitution. That is criminality. I have been saying it. These are some of the dangers Nigeria is facing.

“And, moreover, if there is a list, it should be comprehensive. Did you not see the video of the governor of Kano State stuffing his ‘babanriga’ with dollars? He should be on the list there.”

Gumi also faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war, describing it as mere rhetoric. He accused the Buhari administration of keeping mute whenever any of their associates was involved in anti-corruption cases.

“All they are doing – number one, they are talking about fighting corruption. It is rhetoric because, when corruption is with their associates, they keep quiet.

“We heard that the aide de camp to the first lady is presently under incarceration for diverting funds meant for her. Where are the funds coming from? We need to hear. Why is he being kept in detention? A policeman came and implicated the Chief of Staff, publicly. Silence.

“There are so many cases there. So, what kind of integrity is he talking about? Not everybody is a fool in Nigeria. It is just rhetoric. It is just campaign slogan and nothing else. Nothing!”

Gumi also described as untrue claims that he sees nothing good in President Buhari’s administration, and said people perceived him as an enemy of the government owing to his penchant for saying the truth.

“No! This is not true. In fact, it is somebody who tells you the truth; the absolute truth is the one who actually loves you. It is not sycophants who tell you what you want to hear and when you run into problems, he runs away. So, I don’t hate him (Buhari). In fact, I like him and that is why I give him good advice.”

Speaking on the inability of the youths to present a youthful presidential candidate in realisation of their desire to take over government, Gumi advised them to show more seriousness if they really wished to be in government.

“You see, generally, the youths, whether in the North or South, are not serious. They are not ready, at all. Look at some of the youths who are presidential aspirants that came to me.

“I advised them to unite and present one strong presidential candidate that can have support. When they left, they became divided and they are still divided. You know them. I don’t think I have to mention them,” he said.