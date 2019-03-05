



Former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Chief Agwu Agwu, yesterday, said President Muhammadu Buhari scored more votes in the South-East because the people of the zone voted to win his support for a president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

In an interview in Aba, Agwu who congratulated Buhari for the victory stated that results from the five states of the zone showed that Ndigbo gave the president more votes than they did in 2015.

The former speaker urged Ndigbo to continue to support Buhari , stressing that the South East stands to get more projects and appointments from the President.

“From the results of the just concluded presidential poll, Ndigbo gave Buhari more votes than they did in 2015. It shows that the APC is increasingly getting support from the South East. Ndigbo knew that it is easier for them to produce a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction through the APC in 2023. This is why they joined hands to give Buhari 25 per cent of the votes cast.

“If PDP had won, they would have governed for eight years. Now, Buhari will govern for only four years. So, APC is a better option for Ndigbo to get presidency in 2023. Ndigbo will actualise presidency in APC.

“I urge Ndigbo to continue supporting Buhari. Already, he has started addressing the poor state of infrastructure in the zone. Certainly, more projects and appointments are coming to the South-East.”

On the Abia governorship election, the former speaker explained that with the APC’s victory in the Abia North senatorial district and two House of Representatives seats in the state, the party is set to win the governorship and 24 State Assembly seats.

He argued that the APC in the state had been re-positioned to perform excellently and was already prepared to celebrate victory on March 9.