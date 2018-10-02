



A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State, Alhaji Jamilu Gwamna, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gwamna came second in the primaries with 147 votes after the winner, Nafada who scored 1,104 votes to defeat 12 others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Gwamna had earlier rejected the results in a statement by his Media Coordinator, Ibrahim Sani.

Gwamna, however, announced his defection at a news conference in Gombe on Tuesday.

He said since justice had not been served in the just concluded PDP primaries, he could no longer stay in such party that believed in imposition and injustice.

According to him, his ambition to serve the good people of Gombe State is not borne out of personal interest, but a response to the clarion calls for him to serve as governor.

“Injustice has no place in Gombe State and that must be sacrosanct in a democratic setting like ours.

“I am not seeking leadership for personal gains, but only answering to the several clarion calls for me to serve as the governor of Gombe. I have been in the party since 2007.

“Today, I have resolved to leave the PDP with my supporters. This is a decision that we have taken after wide consultations.

“Since PDP cannot meet the aspirations of my people, I am defecting to a party that can guarantee that the aspirations of the good people of Gombe are well attended to.

“I see that APC is the only party that can best represent the interests and aspirations of Gombe people. I hereby declare for APC. I cease to be a member of PDP.”

He also declared his support for President Muhammadu Buhari and APC candidate in Gombe, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya.

“I am declaring my support for President Buhari as I will work to see that he is returned in 2019 and also that APC takes over Gombe.

“The final verdict will be in February 2019 when PDP will be defeated in Gombe State.”